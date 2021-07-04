AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

