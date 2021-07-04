AGF Investments LLC Sells 924 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

