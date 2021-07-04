Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 902.5 days.

AKZOF opened at $122.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.76. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $94.70 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

