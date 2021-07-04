Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKZOY. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.