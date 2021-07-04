Alan R. Schuele Sells 5,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.