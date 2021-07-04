Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $135,836.37 and $23.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00167242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.25 or 1.00378755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.