Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

