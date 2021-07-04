Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

