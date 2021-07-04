Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

