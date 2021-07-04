Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($5.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $19.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.13. 134,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $100.10 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

