Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 477,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.85. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $100.10 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

