Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
