Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

