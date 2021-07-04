Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 303.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

