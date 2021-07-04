Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,493,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,576.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

