Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,324,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,352,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 95.0% in the first quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $56.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,508.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

