AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $214.78 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

