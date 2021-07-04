AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.80. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $77.58.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

