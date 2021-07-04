AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BXS opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

