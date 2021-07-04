AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $158.07 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.53.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

