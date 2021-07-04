AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

