AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $201.82 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.03 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.