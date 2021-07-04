Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $41.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Altimmune by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.