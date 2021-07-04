Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

ALT opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

