Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 13,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $47.53. 5,516,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,771. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

