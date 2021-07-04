Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

