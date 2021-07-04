Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,011 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $52,718,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in KBR by 250.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.