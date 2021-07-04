Amalgamated Bank Sells 727 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

