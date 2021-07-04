Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

