Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

