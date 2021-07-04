Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.