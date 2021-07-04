Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 10.9% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,328.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.