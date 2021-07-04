American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,866.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $68,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 1,587,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

