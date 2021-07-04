American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGIN opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Graphite Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
About American Graphite Technologies
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.