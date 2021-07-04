American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGIN opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Graphite Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get American Graphite Technologies alerts:

About American Graphite Technologies

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.