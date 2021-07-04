American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,031,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at 1.06 on Friday. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.95.

Get American Manganese alerts:

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.