American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,031,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at 1.06 on Friday. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.95.
About American Manganese
