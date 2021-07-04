American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

