American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $96.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.