Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 2,159,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

