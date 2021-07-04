Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,031,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

