Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post $267.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 184,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

