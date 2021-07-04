Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.39. 326,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.