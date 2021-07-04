Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.57. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.44. 159,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,973. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

