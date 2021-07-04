Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,601. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

