Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.74 Million

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report sales of $124.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.98 million and the lowest is $116.20 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $556.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $580.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $576.02 million to $651.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA opened at $15.54 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $464.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0323 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

