Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 58,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,605. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $703.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

