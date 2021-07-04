Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $44.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,514. The company has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

