Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $630.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Calix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 290,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,735. Calix has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

