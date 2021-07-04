Analysts Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $35.08 on Friday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $7,819,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

