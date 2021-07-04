Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $84.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cronos Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

CRON traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1,616,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.