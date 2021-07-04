Analysts Offer Predictions for Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Agree Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.