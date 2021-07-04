Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $48.60

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

